American shipping company FedEx Express opens two new facilities in Brazil. One located in the city of Serra, Espírito Santo, is the second largest Logistics Center of the Latin America company, with 60 docks with locks and 40 thousand pallet positions.

The other unit, in Conde, Paraíba, is strategically located to offer national and international transport and logistics services in the region, with advanced security and automation systems. Together, they have more than 50 thousand m².

“We are investing in our Brazilian operations to employ models similar to those used in the United States and better serve our customers”said Guilherme Gattivice president of operations for FedEx in Brazil.

(Note published in issue 1299 of Dinheiro Magazine)