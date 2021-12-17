Do the test. Order a case of cold beer from your favorite app. If you are in the Ipiranga district, in the south of São Paulo, it will take ten minutes — maybe a little more or less — between the order, payment processing, product separation, delivery call and the item’s arrival at the door of your house. The beer will be in your glass before you complete the reading of the 1,400 words of this text. Now, if you are in a city outside the urban perimeter of Manaus, and buy an e-commerce garment to give to a family member at Christmas, the delivery will have to travel by road, plane and probably ferry until it is completed — in a few days. But still celebrate. Years ago, it would have taken weeks. These are two examples of how the transport and logistics sector has evolved in Brazil in recent times. And there is still a long way to go to meet a consumer who is increasingly demanding for speed, punctuality, efficiency and safety.

One of the challenges is structural. According to the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib), public and private investments in transport and logistics should reach R$ 248.3 billion by 2026. ports and airports, the organization estimates that at least R$ 150 billion annually — equivalent to 2.26% of GDP — are needed over an entire decade. In 2020, R$23 billion, or 0.31% of GDP, were earmarked. Despite the challenges and difficulties, it is an attractive sector and one that is heated by the presence of major players in digital commerce, such as Amazon, Magazine Luiza and Mercado Livre, which invest heavily to improve the delivery experience for customers. It is in this scenario that the American giant FedEx Express, the largest express delivery company in the world, has expanded its operations in the country, where it has been since 1989. “Brazil is a key market for FedEx and has enormous potential for the development of the industry of transport and logistics”, said Luiz Vasconcelos, president of the company in the country, to DINHEIRO, who will take over the operation in Latin America as of January 1, 2022.

In the short term, the company has increased the capacity of its Brazilian operation to meet current demand growth, driven by the e-commerce boom. According to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse, online sales register an expansion of 75% in 2020. According to Ebit Nielsen, in the first half of this year there was a growth of 31% compared to the same period last year, which was already climbing , with R$ 53.4 billion handled. “This market is one of our operational priorities,” said the company’s Brazilian executive, who in fiscal year 2021, ended in August, had global revenues of US$ 84 billion (an increase of 21.4% over the previous period), with profit net of US$ 5.23 billion (+305%).

To absorb orders in Brazil, FedEx contracted more than 400 pickup, delivery and cargo transfer vehicles to complete the fleet of 2,900 motor vehicles in the country. It also created pallet positions in distribution centers and expanded the days and times for cargo processing and operation of the nine domestic hubs. This month, it temporarily changed the plane model (the Boeing 767-300 F came out and the MD-11 entered) to increase by 44% the carrying capacity of its flights on the Memphis-Viracopos-Memphis route. The amendment allows for 52 tonnes of cargo per flight. The company also began the process of partnering with airlines to ship products on direct flights to their destinations, without a stopover at the Memphis hub. Direct shipments from Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), to France, and from Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos (SP), to Mexico and Dallas (USA) were added. The routes Guarulhos-Frankfurt (Germany) and Guarulhos-New Jersey (USA) are in the plans.

HISTORIC FedEx’s operation in Brazil began in 1989 and until 2012 was focused on the international transport of goods. That year, the company completed the acquisition of Rapidão Cometa from Pernambuco and became a complete transport and logistics company with domestic services. It was an important step towards expanding business here. At the time of the transaction, there were 600 FedEx employees in the country. Today, there are 12 thousand. A significant increase also supported by the global acquisition of the Dutch company TNT, in 2016, for 4.4 billion euros, which had consequences in Brazil.

In recent years, the American company’s investments in the country were in infrastructure — the values ​​are not revealed. Last year, it opened its largest distribution center in Latin America, in Cajamar (SP), with 50 thousand m². Also in the second half of 2020, it installed new logistics centers in strategic regions of six states: Bahia, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina. And expanded the Rio branch. “With these investments, we have added more than 100,000 m² to our operational area,” said Vasconcelos.

Currently, the operation in Brazil has 100 branches, 96 distribution centers, 141 shipping centers and an airplane that makes six weekly Memphis-Viracopos-Memphis flights — until last year there were four. With this delivery power, the company serves 5,300 of the 5,570 Brazilian cities. Freights are mostly made in urban centers, but they also serve remote regions, in a variety of ways. “There are places that we access by ferry, boat or even on foot,” said the president.

For Priscila Miguel, deputy coordinator of the Center of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain at FGV (FGVcelog), the sector gained even more evidence with the pandemic. For the specialist, operating in Brazil, where the differences between regions are notorious, whether in terms of process maturity, infrastructure, density, consumption pattern, purchasing power and demand, and offering adequate access to logistics is challenging. “Bringing products to distant areas, without infrastructure and without concentrated demand, brings responsibility for those who promise this delivery.”

If investment in infrastructure is important for the logistics sector, advances in technology are essential to make processes more efficient. Automation and innovative solutions are competitive advantages. Tracking shipments with real-time information, a chatbot system that checks addresses and delivery times through communication with the end consumer, and transformation of branches so that they are similar to the American ones are some of the points explored by FedEx, according to Vasconcelos. “We had an average improvement of 7% in the productivity of the stations that have already received the project.”

In B2C operation, an intelligent order distribution system and automated conveyors reduce load processing time at the hubs. Improved last-mile delivery solutions are being tested in the US and Japan. The Purple robot (FedEx SameDay Bot), a mini-fridge-sized box on wheels with artificial intelligence, aims to help retailers deliver small shipments to customers in their homes and businesses using autonomous technology.

POST OFFICE In an industry where investments are essential for survival in the market, Correios has practically stopped in time. The postage service, with 358 years of history, has become an ancient and heavy public elephant, with around 100,000 employees, mired in allegations of corruption. And despite having reversed the losses of previous years from 2019, when it closed with a profit of BRL 102 million, and last year, of BRL 1.5 billion, investments are, on average, of BRL 300 million per annum. A study by Accenture points to an annual contribution of R$ 2.5 billion for the state-owned company to remain competitive. Other players operating in the country invest three times more than Correios per year, according to the Minister of Communications Fábio Faria, with a leaner and more efficient operation. With the country’s fiscal and social situation, there is no scope for applying these values. Privatization is a path of no return.

The project to authorize the sale of the initiative is at a standstill in Congress. The government wants to carry out the negotiation in 2022. Mercado Livre and DHL should enter the competition. Amazon and Magalu may run out, depending on the privatization model. Naturally, FedEx is a stakeholder. But the company does not comment on the matter. Which says a lot. Even more with the investments made here so far. The company that wins the bid becomes a colossus, but it will have to exert an enormous force to reverse the culture of civil servants addicted to plastered methodologies. A challenge among many others to be faced.

And if you followed the suggestion at the beginning of this article and ordered your cold beer, it should have already arrived. A toast to logistics.

INTERVIEW: Luiz Vasconcelos, President of FedEx in Brazil

What are the biggest challenges for the delivery logistics sector in Brazil?

The Covid-19 pandemic naturally brought us new challenges. Responding to the e-commerce boom caused by social isolation was one of them. The pressure to absorb this demand quickly and effectively has increased, which required very well-defined preparation and planning. Another very clear logistical challenge comes from the size of the national territory, in contrast to investment in infrastructure.

And how is the situation?

We have seen many advances, but there is still room for improvement in Brazilian ports, highways, railways and airports. The main means of transport in the country continues to be road. Therefore, it is necessary to constantly innovate. Security in the country must also be seen as a priority by transport and logistics companies. It is necessary to develop innovative strategies and technologies to ensure the safety of cargo and employees, which made us invest in trucks with electrical shielding.

What can the government do to facilitate and improve the performance of logistics companies?

Quality infrastructure is essential for the development of the transport and logistics sector. Initiatives related to tax reform would also benefit the entire economy of the country. The more investment in infrastructure we have, the better it will be for the growth and development of the T&L industry, especially given the fact that Brazil is a country of continental proportions.

How did the company prepare for the e-commerce boom?

It is one of our pillars of growth around the world, even before the pandemic. In Brazil, this market is one of our operational priorities and we are improving our structure and product portfolio to better meet the growing and diversified demand of our customers.

How important are Brazilian SMEs to FedEx’s business?

We have services and a specialized team dedicated to serving these customers. We offer export-related support, for example. Each year, we run the FedEx Small Business Program, an initiative that aims to promote and support the sustainable growth of micro and small businesses with cash rewards and business guidance to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses nationally and internationally.

Are consumers increasingly demanding about delivery times?

There is a greater demand from customers regarding the delivery time, but not everyone needs urgent deliveries. We work with different transit times to meet each reality. We can deliver a package from Brazil within 24 hours in the United States or more days depending on the customer’s needs. In Brazil, delivery times also vary according to the location and customer demand.

How to keep rates competitive in the face of high inflation, especially in fuels?

This is a challenge that is part of our business. We address rising fuel and other costs through planning and a focus on productivity.

How does the company follow the possible privatization of Correios?

We continually monitor everything that concerns our business, but as a matter of internal policy, FedEx does not comment on the matter.