FedEx, new e-commerce platform ready to compete with Amazon

FedEx, the American logistics giant born in Tennessee, with a turnover of 65 billion, which has also landed in Italy for years with over 1,150 location points, will launch a new “data-driven trading platform” called FDX. Over time, FedEx has been overtaken by Amazon on the world market, even though the two giants deal with different customers, but now the competition is open and well-informed people maintain that it will be so in all fields, not only on distribution to suppliers, where FedEx has made its fortune over the years. The giant has the third largest fleet in the world by number of aircraft after Delta and American Airlines.

Consumers' personal data, the ones that everyone releases mostly unknowingly every day, are the gold mine of our time, as is their monetization which is the key element to understanding the present. One count of the actual value is impossible, but various research claims that the average value of a user is around 300 US dollars a year. So this is the key sector for trade.

For now, FedEx says it will only supply goods to online merchants with “end-to-end e-commerce solutions,” but the challenge is on. The company's new platform aims to help companies manage their supply chain, sell to customers, manage specific deliveries, understand demand generation, lupon completion of the response, it will set up a tracking and valorisation of the post-purchase experiencesincluding returns.

FedEx explained that the new FDX project will combine existing FedEx trading tools with ShopRunner member access. The latter is an e-commerce network created by entrepreneur Sam Yagan and acquired by FedEx in 2020, probably precisely for the current purpose. ShopRunner, for now, delivers to the United States in two days and was responsible for selling to end consumers.

The plan is ready and will come into operation next time autumn with possibility of expansion. “A personalized post-purchase experience” will also be included, “so that brands can provide customers with more precise shipping information or use information from FedEx's shipping network to manage orders,” explained the Tennessee giant. Christina Meek, head of global relations at FedEx, toldThe VergeAmerican media that deals with technology and entertainment, that FedEx is not in Amazon's marketplace business and that it offers companies “digital capabilities and insights”so that they can control the customer's experience of the final product.

The two economic entities are shoulder to shoulder and not always in harmony over time, between collaborations and frictions. In 2019, FedEx declined to renew a contract to transport Amazon goods via FedEx Express. The Tennessee giant said Amazon accounted for just 1.3% of revenue for the 12-month period ending in December 2018. That same year, Amazon banned its sellers from using FedEx for Prime deliveries during the holidays, blaming the ban in performance, which was later lifted the following year.

Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon surpassed its rivals FedEx And UPS in terms of package deliveries in the United States. The growth of Amazon has probably provoked a counter-move from FedEx which is now evaluating new markets compared to those traditionally explored. At this moment FDX presents itself as a preview structure which companies can access by registering, awaiting the launch which will take place in the autumn.

