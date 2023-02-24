Genoa – Federsanità renewed its presidency office today. After the confirmation of Tiziana Frittelli, general manager of the San Giovanni Addolorata hospital in Rome, at the helm of the federation at the congress last January 26 in Turin, the first executive, which took place in Rome, elected the new members of the team . Giovanni Iacono, councilor of the Municipality of Ragusa, was confirmed as vice president with vicarious functions. Four other vice presidents joined him: Domenico Scibetta, president of Federsanità Anci Veneto, Luigi Carlo Bottaro, president of Federsanità Anci Liguria and director general of the Genoese ASL 3Franca Dall’Occo of Federsanità Anci Piemonte and general manager of Asl To3, Anna Maria Celesti of Federsanità Anci Toscana and deputy mayor of Pistoia.

Fabrizio d’Alba, General Manager of the Umberto I Hospital, also joins the Presidency with the appointment of coordinator of the Forum of General Managers and Manuel Petruccioli, mayor of Giano and president of Federsanità Anci Umbria, appointed coordinator of the Forum of Local Authorities and Gian Paolo Zanetta, director general of the Cottolengo hospital in Turin, appointed treasurer.