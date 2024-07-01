Genoa – Prestigious double recognition for Ligurian healthcare. Louis Bottaropresident of Federsanità Anci Liguria and general director of the Asl3 of Genoa has been appointed national vice-president of Federsanità Anci. The nomination was voted unanimously by the Confederation of Regional Federsanità Anci. “In recent years, our attention has focused on internal areas with proposals for organizational innovation.”

The general manager of the ASL 4 Chiavari Paul Petralia he was reconfirmed as national vice-president of the Italian Federation of Hospital Health Companies (Fiaso), chaired by John Best.