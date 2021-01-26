“Report to the Department. Doctor. Dear, I wish I could give you good news, but sadly I had a relapse in prostate cancer treatment. Already at the end of a six-session chemotherapy that seemed to have started very successfully, the cancer resumed its activity … I remind you that originally chemo had been chosen since the studies after the operation had indicated bone metastases”.

“The relapse was manifested through a very acute pain in the area of ​​the operation, in addition to fever and a very marked elevation of antigens. It was decided to continue with radiotherapy, although before that I had to be admitted … for pain treatment from November 13 to 18. Back home, and while I was preparing for the rays, in the early morning of November 28 I had to be hospitalized again urgently for a heart attack. Doctors characterized it as a “secondary” heart attack, a product more of a lack of red blood cells than of an arterial occlusion, and therefore less harmful than traditional heart attacks. They released me on Tuesday ”.

“I estimate that next week I will be able to start with the rays. I asked my oncologist for a report to present both in Clarion as in the University of Buenos Aires, where I also work. As soon as I have them I’ll send it to you. Meanwhile, I send you the two epicrises. Thanks for everything and sorry for the inconvenience. Greetings, Federico Monjeau ”.

Federico Monjeau was an exceptional character in culture. A unique music critic, with ability to communicate with everyone. It is difficult to find a parallel. This Tuesday he was buried in Mar del Plata. The obituaries have already dealt with his death this Saturday. Here we want to talk a bit about that guy whose life cancer was taking and he, as if nothing, He narrated the disease with the precision of a chronicler, and as if what was happening to him was happening to another. He described and distanced himself. No self-pity. He faced the worst without abandoning his grace or dwelling on regret.

He even apologized for not being able to go back to work. Amazing. A guy who enjoyed Schubert and used a language of antigens and radiotherapy and epicrisis to tell his condition with enormous courage and the greatest clarity, a courtesy of a good writer.

Federico was a cultured person and truly educated people don’t flaunt their culture, they share it. He had a great sense of humor and did not cultivate the frivolity of the high profile but he did the books and, above all, the music. He brought us closer to those whom we did not listen or understand and left us another gift: value Mozart, which is happiness in music.

He lived the years of the dictatorship in exile with his family in São Paulo. He returned with the democratic recovery and returned different from the one who had left: more rational, mature, open and willing to accept that things may be different from how you see them. In that he embodied the best of our generation: he demystified skewed history. He was an honest intellectual in times when dishonest intellectuals abound who do, as civil servants, what they condemned as militants and passively tolerate corruption.

The newsroom lost one of its best men. I had the enormous privilege of meeting him. The last act suddenly defines a whole life. That last act shows that Federico never abandoned his dignity.