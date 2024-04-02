Since his arrival in America, Federico Viñas showed physical and technical conditions to become an important forward, however, with the passage of time the Uruguayan lost weight within the Coapa squad to the point that last summer's market, he preferred to take a step on the side, closing his signing with the León team, where he has not only recovered his career, but has also reached a higher level of play.
The current Liga MX scoring leader is at the highest point of his career, showing that he is capable of contributing both inside and outside the area. Last Sunday, in the duel against Necaxa, scouts from Europe were present following Viñas' game and the 25-year-old Uruguayan responded with one of the best goals of the season.
In 29 games with León in just under 9 months, Viñas has 14 goals and 4 assists, figures well above what they expected in 'the beast', remembering that the forward arrived as part of the payment for Kevin Álvarez in a move valuing in the 3 million dollars and now, being the figure of the club, it is clear that the price-quality relationship plays greatly in favor of the Martínez family club.
Although Viñas himself claims to be one hundred percent focused on the team and not thinking about Europe, both he and his entourage, as well as Grupo Pachuca, are waiting for a million-dollar sale in the summer, because his level with the team and his presence in the Uruguayan National Team, this is what they endorse.
#Federico #Viñas #foot #Europe #leaving #León
Leave a Reply