The start of the América tournament has not been the best, the reality is that Fernando Ortiz’s team lives within the irregularity after 5 days played. Indeed, it cannot be denied that the team from the country’s capital maintains its undefeated quality, but, in terms of the sum of points, it only has 7 of the possible 15 and the sporting level that it is showing with the ball is not even the shadow of what they were the previous semester.
The reinforcements are not performing as expected and as if that were not enough, several of the players who had a superlative level last semester are now down. In addition, significant injuries have occurred within the squad in recent days, such as that of Alejandro Zendejas, who will be out of activity for at least 3 weeks, although, after Zendejas’ loss, it has been confirmed that another player absent due to injury will return to the squad. activity against Necaxa this Saturday on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
Federico Viñas has returned to normal activity after losing the duel against Santos last weekend and if Fernando Ortiz so wishes, the Uruguayan will be able to have activity when they face the Aguascalientes team this weekend. Viñas is not living a good moment within the eagles at all, the player sought to force him out without success and lives in the shadow of the best version of Henry Martin in his entire career.
#Federico #Viñas #returns #training #América
