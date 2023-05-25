Federico Viñas’ passage through America went from more to much less. The beginnings of the Uruguayan at the time when he was still a youth with significant potential were brilliant, his mere presence was synonymous with goals, so much so that within the club they considered that perhaps Viñas could be a period striker in the nest box from Coapa. The institution as well as the player knew that if he continued with this inertia, his future was within European football.
However, with the passing of time the goal scorer’s light has gone out, because between injuries and absences from the game, as well as the explosion of other forwards in the team, led the player to be on the bench, and even at the time he was located for sale by the team without succeeding along the way. Now, Federico himself knows that if he wants to save his career, it is time to leave the country’s capital and his destiny will be in the León de Larcamón.
América and Grupo Pachuca have negotiated the arrival of Kevin Álvarez to the ranks of the box in the country’s capital and part of the payment for the side of the Mexican team has been the letter from Viñas. The striker will not join the ranks of Almada within the Tuzos, but with Nicolás Larcamón in the León team, where the Uruguayan is expected to start and can recover the best sensations in front of the goal.
