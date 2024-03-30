Since leaving América and becoming untouchable within León, Viñas has found his best sporting level. The Uruguayan goal scorer is not only making big differences within the Liga MX, but also today has a place in the Uruguayan National Team and has real options to make it to the Copa América. All the sporting virtues that he has shown in the last 8 months have made him a dream signing for Cruz Azul, but this seems like a distant scenario.
Throughout the week, information has emerged that places the forward in the celestial environment, something that can be ruled out, since although Federico has been liked for years in La Noria, today more than ever it is distant, since the idea of the forward as well as his entire environment is to leave for Europe and he would even already have polls from several teams from the old continent.
The León board has stated that it is aware that in the summer they have many options of losing Viñas, that is, the team is open for sale at the end of the tournament and replacements are even being considered. However, thinking that Federico has a future within Cruz Azul seems complex, since the forward's desire is to make a leap in quality to the best football on the planet, something that his agents are already working on. Before signing Gabriel 'toro' Fernández, Iván Alonso's management considered moving for the Uruguayan.
