Thursday, April 7, 2022
Federico Vera: See his goal and his own goal with Unión vs. Junior in South American

April 7, 2022
Federico Vera

Vera, hero and villain.

It didn’t take more than five minutes for the defender to go from hero to villain.

In the match between Unión de Santa Fe and Junior de Barranquilla, in Argentina, the great protagonist was the defender Federico Vera.

In a matter of four minutes, the Argentine defender scored the only two goals reported in the game. The singular thing is that one was in the goal of the Colombian team. The other, at his own door.

Vera’s goal

The first goal fell at minute 2 of the commitment.

Vera’s own goal

Vera’s own goal. It was at minute 6 of the match.1-1 ended the match.

SPORTS

Qatar World Cup 2022: this is the panorama to define the classifieds


