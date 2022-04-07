Federico Vera: See his goal and his own goal with Unión vs. Junior in South American

In the match between Unión de Santa Fe and Junior de Barranquilla, in Argentina, the great protagonist was the defender Federico Vera.



In a matter of four minutes, the Argentine defender scored the only two goals reported in the game. The singular thing is that one was in the goal of the Colombian team. The other, at his own door.

Vera’s goal

The first goal fell at minute 2 of the commitment.

Vera’s own goal

Vera’s own goal. It was at minute 6 of the match.1-1 ended the match.

