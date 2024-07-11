The path of the Uruguayan team in the 2024 America tournament It was overshadowed by the match against Colombia, which ended with serious clashes between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans both on the pitch and in the stands.

One of the most shocking scenes was captured on video, in which Mina Bonino, Federico Valverde’s partner, can be seen running around the field with her son Benicio in her arms, trying to get away from the riots that broke out in the stands after the semi-final match.

Bonino, wearing her husband’s white number 15 jersey, was trying to communicate with someone in the stands by waving her free arm when a bottle was thrown at her from the stands, grazing her head.

After the attack, Bonino turned around and quickly walked away from the stands to get his four-year-old son to safety.

The situation of violence was not limited to Bonino. Luis Gómez, Maximiliano Araújo’s father-in-law, He was also a victim of attacks by Colombian fans. towards the families of the Uruguayan players.

Speaking to ‘#Minuto1 (Carve Deportiva)’, Gómez revealed that his daughter also suffered attacks and that even the police were involved in the violent acts. “We even received attacks from the police,” said a visibly affected Gómez.

Gomez said that He was attacked by three police officers and his daughter, another daughter and his wife intervened to prevent him from being taken away. He also mentioned that another Uruguayan compatriot suffered a similar situation.

On their way back from the game, they were again subjected to violence on the buses, being insulted and attacked by people on the street. “How crazy that this happens in a place like the United States,” said Gomez about the incidents.

Araújo’s father-in-law criticized the police action, pointing out that if they had intervened earlier, perhaps the situation would not have escalated to that level of violence.

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence with information from El País Uruguay and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.