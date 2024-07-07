Federico Sturzenegger (Rufino, 58 years old) is, since this week, the man in charge of turning the chainsaw of the Argentine president, Javier Milei. He had already had a lot to do with the decree in December that eliminated hundreds of state regulations in one fell swoop and in the drafting of the so-called Ley Bases, whose reduced version was approved days ago by Congress. Now he will be paid for that work. Milei has just named him Minister of Deregulation and Transformation of the State, a portfolio that until now did not exist and whose mission will be to reduce to a minimum the state presence in the lives of Argentines.

Milei had been thinking for months about how to add the “colossus” Sturzenegger to the structure of his Cabinet. He ran into the reluctance of his Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, with whom Sturzenegger has had a bad relationship since they shared the economic management of former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). The former was then Minister of Finance; the latter was in charge of the Central Bank. The adventure did not end well for Sturzenegger, who saw Caputo occupy his position in 2018 after Macri decided to discredit the central bank’s policy of controlling price increases through inflation targets.

Javier Milei swears in Federico Sturzenegger as Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation. Argentine Presidency

These were tough times for Milei’s new star. Inflation doubled to almost 50% and Sturzenegger resigned. “He died with his boots on and stayed until the end. He knew how to step aside when necessary,” says his private secretary at the time, Joaquín Tagle. Despite the pressure, Tagle remembers that his boss remained impassive: “Fede was very vehement, but also very reserved. He wasn’t happy, but he saw him working like an animal, as he always did. The dollar went from 17 to 19 and the guy remembered how 60 people were sitting at an event.”

After the professional coup, Sturzenegger then took refuge in academia, his other great passion, and spent long periods teaching economics at Harvard. In his free time he tried to reconstruct the history of the failure of Macri’s liberal project. He analyzed Argentine legislation as a burden on the free market and the economic opening that he defends like a mantra. He drew up a list of hundreds of laws that in his opinion should be eliminated or reformed and planned to write a book with the result of so much work. But in 2023 he crossed paths in the United States with Patricia Bullrich, the presidential candidate of Together for Change, Mauricio Macri’s alliance. He approached the candidate with his plan to dismantle the State and joined her team of advisors. His name was even mentioned as Minister of Economy of a possible neo-Macri government. The emergence of Milei truncated all plans, but Sturzenegger did not give up.

The economist found in Milei the man he needed, and vice versa. It was love at first sight. Convinced that the State is a “criminal” entity that must be “exterminated” from within, the new president took as his own the list of state sins drawn up by Sturzenegger and turned it into a decree of necessity and urgency, an icon of the beginning of his Government. The new advisor also participated in the drafting of the so-called Ley Bases, an ambitious norm of more than 600 articles that opened the door to the privatization of public companies, the elimination of control bodies and secretariats and even an ambitious labor reform that was resisted by the powerful Peronist unions. The norm collided with Parliament, where Milei is in the minority, and took seven months to be approved, although in a curtailed and much less ambitious version.

Sturzenegger now has a new opportunity as Minister of State Deregulation to advance the ideas he believes in. For this economist educated at the Argentine public university, “state companies are inefficient and subject to the risk of corruption”; workers should discuss their salaries “by company” and not by union; imports “are not a threat” to national industry and force us to “improve”; and financial balance “is fundamental.” He only disagrees with Milei on the need for dollarization because, he says, “if the macro is stable and there is little inflation, the peso will be able to survive.”

The first measure of the new minister will be to send to Congress the Ley Hojarascas, with which he intends to eliminate a hundred laws that he considers obsolete and harmful to economic growth. Those who know him closely are confident that this time he will be able to achieve his objectives.

