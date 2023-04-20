Pain in the world of music, the Neapolitan singer-songwriter and cabaret artist has passed away forever. Federico Salvatore was 63 years old

Goodbye to Federico Salvatorethe Neapolitan singer-songwriter and comedian has died at the age of 63.

The news was made public by his wife Flavia D’Alessio. Federico Salvatore had been hit two years ago by a cerebral hemorrhage and these last few months have been difficult to deal with. His loved ones hoped to see him at home, as before. Unfortunately today, in their heart there is only so much pain:

They were the most difficult and painful months of our love story. Months in which I prayed and hoped that he would come home to me and the boys and that he would return to the people who love him and who have prayed and hoped with me in recent months. The hardest thing is managing the pain. Federico left in an hour. It all happened fast.

Federico Salvatore’s wife then spoke of the funeral, which will be held today, April 20, in the Basilica of San Ciro in Portici. Initially, the woman had thought of a private ceremony, with only the family. But then she realized that it wasn’t right for the singer-songwriter and for all those people who have always followed and supported him.

The fans and his colleagues were important to him and now they must have the opportunity to say goodbye for the last time.

It’s only right to give them a chance to say hello. Which I couldn’t do. I was unable to greet him. Thanks to those who have held our hand and to those who have taken care of Federico in recent months, doctors, nurses,

Who was Federico Salvatore

Federico Salvatore was a Neapolitan singer-songwriter and cabaret artist. During her career she has released 17 albums and 9 books. Today he is remembered for his greatest achievements: Lullaby, Incident in Paradise and Indicente al Vomero.

The artist in ’96 had also participated in the Saremo Festival with the song On the door, arousing several controversies for the meaning of the text. She was talking about a boy who had decided to come out and had been kicked out by his mother.

After the news of his passing, there are numerous messages of condolence that the family is receiving. Also numerous i farewell post published on social networks, by all those who wanted to remember his music and say goodbye to him for the last time.