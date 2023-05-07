Federico Salazar usually connects for a few minutes with the conductors of “America Today” each time “América Noticias: Primera Edición” comes to an end. The edition of this Friday, May 5, was no exception and there the TV presenter revealed that Katia Condos will be away from home for a month to record a new movie. In this regard, Janet Barboza and Edson Dávila, better known as ‘Giselo’, expressed their concern about this distance.

However, the experienced journalist once again displayed his humor and pointed out that he will have no problem waiting for her. Of course, the presenter acknowledged that it is the first time that he will be separated from his wife for so long in all his years of marriage. “It’s the first time he’s been gone for so long, I have to admit,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Verónica Linares’ husband on Federico Salazar and Katia: “They are our main advisors”

Katia Condos jokes with Federico Salazar at Verónica Linares’s wedding

One of the main guests at the wedding of Verónica Linares and Alfredo Rivero held on April 28, were the couple Federico Salazar and Katia Condos. At one point during the evening, the actress decided to play a joke on her husband and commented: “His wife is getting married,” referring to the journalist, who has been conducting the morning news with the press man for two decades .

Federico Salazar considers Verónica Linares as his eldest daughter. Photo: composition LR/ Capture/ América TV

Verónica Linares’ husband affirms that Federico and Katia are his advisers

During Verónica Linares’ wedding celebration, her new husband Alfredo Rivero stated that he considers the couple made up of Katia Condos and Federico Salazar as his most important advisors.

“They are our main advisors”, gave the couple of the journalist from América Televisión. “They have been together for quite some time,” she added for La República.

How did the romance of Federico Salazar and Katia Condos begin?

Katia Condos and Federico Salazar are considered one of the most solid couples on Peruvian television. As the actress recalled on a TV show, she met her partner at a meeting after ending their respective relationships. “It was at a meal, at the house of a journalist. Soap opera director Luchito Barrios took me. ‘Fede’ arrived with his friends. That night we exchanged phone numbers and there was some interest.”said.

Federico Salazar and Katia Condos accompany each other through thick and thin. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast/Planet

Katia Condos sued the producer of “América hoy” for “exploiting” Federico

Katia CondosShe visited the set of the “América Hoy” program, along with her colleagues from “Mujeres de la PM” and took advantage of the invitation to make a claim to the producer of the morning magazine. This anecdotal moment occurred when the actress was answering some fun questions from TV hosts.

“Listen, I want to tell Armando one thing: how much are you going to pay Federico for the morning exploitation that you are giving him? (…) Let’s talk, at the start I’m going to go through his bolo (…). I see it even in promotions ”, were the words of Condos.

Katia Condos ‘none’ to Giselo after impasse with Federico Salazar

Edson Davila An awkward moment passed after Federico Salazar ignored him when he asked how he slept. “As far as I know you are not a journalist, why do you ask these questions so close to privacy”, said the TV presenter. After a few days of this controversial impasse, ‘Giselo’ approached the wife of the host of “América noticias” Katia Condos who claimed him for the fact.

But the surprise was great when the member of “Mujeres de la PM” supported her spouse and again left him speechless by reminding him that he was not a communicator. “Are you a journalist?” said the actress to the surprise of the presenter of “América hoy”.

Federico Salazar denies having “patched” Giselo

Federico Salazar clarified the incident that he starred in with Edson Davila. Let’s remember that the host of “América hoy” asked the news presenter who avoided answering it and, on the contrary, decided to ‘patch it’. As a result of this controversy, the husband of Katia Condos saw it prudent to take a few minutes of his time on the air to explain what happened.

“How am I going to square Edson? I have enough confidence to tell him a joke. We were talking about how he used to put me to bed, so I told him that if he was a journalist or a gossip, “ said Salazar. “That’s (confidence)… but you realize how the press is”answered davilato which Federico only replied: “Our colleagues have the right then.”

#Federico #Salazar #distance #Katia #Condos #month #quotIts #time