Federico Salazar and Katia Condos They have one of the most stable marriages in the local show business. The actress and the driver maintain a special bond of 15 years and 26 of relationship. As a result, they share three children: Tilsa, Basque and Siena. For this year, the press man gave the unfortunate news that he could not spend Mother’s Day with his wife and mother of his children, which will take place on Sunday, May 14. In an interview on the program Maria Pia Copello and Carlos Vilchezthe driver gave the reasons for the event.

Federico Salazar and Katia Condos have been in a stable relationship for 26 years. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Katia Condos / Captura América TV

Why Federico Salazar will not spend Mother’s Day with Katia Condos?

On May 7, the journalist spoke with María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez on the television program “Send whoever is in charge”, in which he revealed details of his life. When María Pía Copello asked him if she already bought the gift for Mother’s Day, he replied:

Yes, I had already bought it. But I tell you that I will not spend Mother’s Day with Katia, she is filming in the Dominican Republic and she cannot come. She always leaves me. Soapy the lady”said.

Given this, María Pía replied to the press man if he ever asked her not to work on any audiovisual project. “No, don’t even think about it. It sends me to hell”he replied between laughs.

Katia Condos is recording a new audiovisual bet

From the Dominican Republic, Katia Condos shares daily details of her work stay from the Central American country. Thus, recently, she published through a story of hers on her official Instagram account, one of her scenes in the new audiovisual product “Paradise”.

Federico Salazar reveals details of his life with Katia: “Once there was a ‘morning man'”

María Pía Copello consulted Federico Salazar about her life with Katia Condos, and she did not hesitate to ask him if they had “mañaneros”, to which he replied: “There was once a morning, but it is something that cannot be done every once in a while due to the schedule issue. Do you know what time I wake up? (by the news). I wake up at 3.30 am, that is, the morning would have to be at 3″.

Federico Salazar and his son Sebastián shock María Pía by speaking in German

As part of Federico Salazar’s visit to the set of “Send whoever is in charge”, María Pía spoke with her son Sebastian Salazar, who recently became a father and lives in Germany with his partner. At one point, the host asks them to say a few words in German. Both agreed to the request and surprised the tiktoker, her partner “Carlota” and those present on the set.

