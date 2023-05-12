Sebastian Salazar He gained great popularity among Peruvian citizens by being part of the hosting of the Sunday program “Cuarto poder”, in addition to following in the professional footsteps of his father, the journalist Federico Salazar. Although his time on screens did not last long, the journalist’s name came up again after the birth of his first baby was announced. However, many do not know where he is now after saying goodbye to América TV and Canal N.

Why Sebastián Salazar left Peru?

After spending time under the screens of América TV and Canal N, Sebastián Salazar took his suitcases to Germany to be with his partner Lisa Infante. Although the exact date on which he left the country is not known, according to the information he has on his Instagram profile, he would have arrived before Christmas 2022.

Sebastian Salazar in Germany. Photo: Instagram/Sebastian Salazar

Since then, she has spent her days permanently in that country, where she also welcomed her first child. Through his official Instagram account, Federico Salazar’s son shares some moments of his life in the company of his girlfriend and his conceited little one.

“Lisa and Sebastián will do very well and with the support of their parents, the future grandparents,” said Federico Salazar. Photo: Sebastián Salazar/Instagram

Where do you currently reside?

sebastian salazar He moved out of Peru to live with his partner, a young Peruvian of German descent. According to the snapshots that he shares on her social networks, lives in Hamburg, a city in northern Germany. The communicator chose to start a new life there with his family, which is why he has not returned to our country.

Sebastian Salazar in Germany. Photo: Instagram/Sebastian Salazar

Sebastián Salazar and Federico Salazar speak in German

In a recent appearance by Federico Salazar For “Send whoever is in charge,” the América TV host linked up live with his son Sebastián Salazar, who is living in Germany with his little boy’s mother. After the emotional reunion in front of the cameras, the hosts of the program asked them to speak a little to demonstrate his level in German.

Given the high expectations on the set, both were encouraged to speak in the foreign language and caused astonishment among all those present. María Pía Copello commented shocked: “I did not understand anything”. Later, they tried to translate everything they said, but things did not turn out as they expected.

Federico Salazar affirms that his son was made a “bad move”

Frederick He recalled the time when his son Sebastián Salazar was in the leadership of “Cuarto poder” and it was said that they would broadcast some audios related to the Government, however, these never went on the air. This is what he said in an interview with Henry Spencer.

“They did a ‘bad move’ there (…). There was a problem with information that, supposedly, some audios were going to come out. They said it on the networks,” he explained.

What career did Sebastián Salazar study?

It was not journalism. Because Sebastián Salazar has been in charge of the Sunday “Cuarto poder” and has led other news programs, there are those who believe that the former host would have studied Journalism or Communication Sciences, but this is far from reality.

The truth is that Salazar studied Philosophy at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. However, this was not the only profession in which the presenter decided to study, since he had Economics as his second profession.

Sebastián Salazar was the presenter of “Cuarto Poder” for less than six months. Photo: Capture America TV

Sebastián Salazar announces that he became a father

The former driver Sebastián Salazar announced, through his social networks, that he became a father at the end of December 2022, the result of his romance with Lisa Infante. The driver showed that he was excited about the arrival of his first baby into the world.

“Our son was in charge of completing our Christmas being the best gift we could have missed. We will always take care of you and make sure that you are a very happy little person, ”wrote the son of Federico Salazar in an Instagram post.

Sebastián Salazar was the presenter of “Cuarto Poder” for less than six months. Photo: Instagram

Federico Salazar speaks after meeting his first grandson

Federico SalazarHe was quite excited after the birth of his first grandson and son of his firstborn, Sebastián Salazar. The Peruvian journalist traveled to Germany to meet the baby. In this line, the TV presenter released this news through his social networks. “It is a total joy and with the great advantage of not having the responsibility”, indicated the conductor of “América noticias”.

Magaly Medina criticized Sebastián Salazar after his departure from “Cuarto Poder”

In the year 2021, Sebastian Salazar and his partner Tatiana German they said goodbye to the conduction of the journalistic program“Fourth power”. Let us remember that both journalists pointed out that the América TV space would take a break for the end of the year holidays so that they return renewed in 2022.

As expected, Magaly Medina came out to pronounce on this fact. “It seems that it was his final farewell, here the bets are on. Can anyone in their right mind think that after Christmas and New Years, the Fourth Estate can return with this pair of soulless drivers? I do not think so. The program will return, not them… This program should be in the hands of experienced journalists and who, above all, know what they are talking about and do not repeat like monkeys what their bosses tell them ”, said the popular ‘Urraca’.

Who is the mother of Sebastián Salazar?

Former television personality Carol Lizbeth Ana Núñez Vélez is the first wife of Federico Salazar and mother of Sebastián. She is currently dedicated to public relations, marketing and communications through her company Quinta Columna, founded almost twenty years ago.