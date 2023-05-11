Federico Salazar He is one of the most renowned journalists on Peruvian television. Despite having been part of various newscasts, he achieved greater notoriety by hosting “América noticias: primera edición”, a program he joined in 1993 and in which he continues to this day alongside his inseparable colleague and friend Verónica Linares. However, not everyone knows details of the personal life of the communicator and what was one of his passions in his youth.

In this note, we will tell you what the TV presenter’s love team is and what experiences he has had as part of the fans.

What is Federico Salazar’s link with Alianza Lima?

The television host Federico Salazar has told on some occasions that he is blue and white. As expected, being a fan of Alianza Lima, the journalist has lived endless anecdotes by being part of this team’s bar.

“I have been from the bar, when I was young (…) We are talking about the 70s. I was going to the south, but apart from that we would rehearse the bar on Saturdays, we would have snacks to make the pica pica and even the bag of pichi”, told for the cameras of “You are in all”.

Why did Federico Salazar stop going to the stadium?

However, despite being a staunch fan of Alianza Lima, Federico Salazar had an unpleasant experience at the stadium, which prevented him from continuing to support his team.

“Lately, I don’t go to the stadium much. Something once happened with one of my children and, from there, I distanced myself from that subject. I have been from the Alianza bar, I have been brave”, he said in “Send whoever sends”.

Federico Salazar took his son Sebastián to the stadium since he was little

The journalist said that, just like his father took him to the stadium since he was a child, he wanted to share the same experience with his son Sebastián; for this reason, he was also including him in these visits since he was 8 years old.

“When we went to football, my eldest son was 7 or 8 years old. When I started, I was also 8 years old,” he added.

