Federico Salazar is one of the best-known journalists in the country. Although his work on TV is known, he initially had other academic leanings.

Federico Salazarnewscaster in America TV Along with Verónica Linares in its morning edition, he has become one of the main faces of Peruvian television.

However, the father of Sebastián Salazar and current partner of Katia Condos, in his university training stage, took a different course than that oriented towards communication. Part of her higher education was followed at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM). He knows what his race was and the reasons why he didn’t finish it.

What was the professional career that Federico Salazar studied at UNMSM?

Federico Salazar studied Philosophy at the UNMSM in the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences. This, long before he began to work in the journalistic environment in 1981.

Federico Salazar is a former student of UNMSM.

However, this first academic inclination was left halfway and later replaced by that of Journalism, to which he was naturally linked by his father, Arturo Salazar, who wrote for the newspaper La Prensa and later founded the weekly Opinión Libre.

Federico Salazar assisted his father at the age of 14, he checked and counted the copies of the weekly where his father worked. There were the first approaches of him.

Why didn’t Federico Salazar finish his Philosophy degree at UNMSM?

According to his father’s account, Arturo Salazar, in an interview for El Comercio, managed to get him to leave the university and dedicate himself to journalism. This occurred mainly due to the alert of Hernando de Soto due to the situation of the Peru and to the political affinities of his son.

Federico Salazar’s father influenced the beginning of his journalistic career. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

In the years when Federico Salazar was studying at UNMSMLima was submerged in the terrorism imposed by Sendero Luminoso, for which reason the house of higher studies was also occupied by members of this group.

“Hernando told me: ‘If they find out he’s a capitalist, they’ll kill him.’ I managed to get him to leave the university and go to La Prensa, ”he told the local media.

How many children does Federico Salazar have?

The TV presenter had three children with his current partner, Katia Condos. These are Vasco, Siena and Tilsa Salazar. Likewise, the communicator has three other children from his previous relationship, who are Geancarlo Núñez, Sebastián Salazar and José María Salazar.

Sebastián Salazar, son of Federico Salazar’s first engagement, followed in his footsteps. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

What did the son of Federico Salazar study?

Although it was popularly believed that Sebastian Salazar He had studied Communication Sciences for his work as a news presenter, Federico Salazar’s son studied Philosophy just like him. In addition, he completed studies in Economics and did a specialization at Johns Hopkins University.

Who is the current partner of Federico Salazar?

Federico Salazar He is married to Katia Condos. They got married in October 2008. As a result of their relationship they had three children. Condos works as an actress and television presenter. She has studies in Communications and Theater.