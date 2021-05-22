The driver of America news, Federico Salazar, tested positive for COVID-19, as revealed by América TV.

According to the information provided by the television house, the journalist is stable, after completing the quarantine at his home.

Also, for that reason, Salazar will remain off the screen for 15 days, so he will not be able to be in charge of the First Edition and Fourth Estate conducting. .

This news surprised many viewers, because just a few days ago the First Edition morning program turned 28 on the air, which leads next to her friend and partner Verónica Linares, who gave an emotional greeting through her social networks.

“Federico, cute friend, happy anniversary! First Edition turned 28 and 18 of them we have been together in driving, so we also celebrate our beautiful friendship “, wrote Linares at the beginning of his publication that he shared on his official Instagram account. He accompanied him with a photo where both drivers appear celebrating together with a thematic cake of the program.

Finally, the journalist thanked all her faithful audience for having accompanied them in all these years that they have been in charge of the program.

“I love you very much. Thank you very much to you, the viewers, for letting us accompany you every morning ”, reads the last part of the dedication that he posted on his social networks.

