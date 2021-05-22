After Katia Condos spoke from her social networks to ensure that Federico Salazar He is receiving all the necessary care to face the coronavirus, the communicator referred to his state of health, to the concern of his followers, family and friends.

“Thank you all for your love and concern! We are taking great care of Fede at home ”, was the message that the actress wrote in her Instagram stories.

Given this, the journalist from Cuarto Poder confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19, but that he is in good health.

“It’s true (that he has coronavirus). I’m fine inside everything“, He told a local media.

Likewise, Federico Salazar commented that, so far, neither his wife Katia Condos nor their children have undergone the discard test.

“We have not done their tests yet, waiting for the indicated days to avoid the windows”, Said the well-known host of América TV.

In addition, he indicated that his colleagues Verónica Linares and Mávila Huertas have already carried out the respective tests and are only waiting for the results.

Federico Salazar away by COVID-19

The television house América TV reported that the journalist Federico Salazar will remain off the screen for 15 days, so he will not be able to be in charge of the two programs he is in charge of.

“Salazar Bustamante is stable, serving the quarantine in his home. And that is why he will be away from conducting First Edition and Fourth Power for fifteen days, “the statement quoted.

