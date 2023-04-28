Federico Salazar He is one of the best-known journalists in Peru. The presenter of “América noticias” is very loved by a large part of the Peruvian audience, which is why it has remained in force for several years. However, his son’s time on Peruvian television was not so fruitful. Sebastian Salazar took over the driving “Fourth power”, but it was heavily criticized and went off the air shortly after it entered. Now, his father referred to what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar debuts on TikTok dancing with Verónica Linares and networks acclaim: “Excellent duo”

Federico Salazar talks to Henry Spencer about his son and “Fourth estate”

In a video for the channel YouTubeHenry Spencer, Federico Salazar recalled his son’s foray into “Fourth power”. “They made a ‘bad move’ there (…). There was a problem with information that, supposedly, some audios were going to come out. They said it on the networks, ”he recalled. “They didn’t have the audios, they never did,” she added.

“Then, when the program came out and the audios did not come out, they said: ‘Oh, they have backed down, they have sold themselves to the Government,’” he commented. Faced with this situation, the presenter spoke of all the support he gave Sebastián and the recommendations he made. “He knew it was a risk, but he gets thrown, so he jumped into the pool,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar denies having “patched” Edson Dávila LIVE: “How am I going to square it?”

Does Federico Salazar have an enmity with Jaime Bayly?

In the same conversation with henry spencer, Federico Salazar talked about the novel Jaime Bayly “The last days of La Prensa”. “It was totally fictionalized. That was the third book, it made me crack up at the almost cartoonish stuff. He transformed a character we had met. He describes you with the same way of walking, ”he said.

In this way, he referred to the alleged fight he had with the writer. “There is no problem, I always say that I owe him a case of whiskey. I don’t remember if we talked about the book, ”she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar: what career were you studying at San Marcos and why did you leave it?

The professional career that Federico Salazar studied at San Marcos

The América TV host studied Philosophy at the National University of San Marcos. He took the courses of the career in the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences long before being in the journalistic media. He did not finish these studies to dedicate himself to journalism, writing in the newspaper La Prensa, whose director was his father, Arturo Salazar.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar: How did you get into “América noticias” and why “were they afraid of you”? Driver tells the story

Federico Salazar: how old is the driver?

Federico Agustin Salazar Bustamante He was born on September 3, 1960 in Lima, so the driver is currently 62 years old. He studied Journalism at the University of Lima.

Federico Salazar is 62 years old. Photo: Henry Spencer/YouTube

#Federico #Salazar #reveals #played #bad #move #son #quotFourth #power #quotThey #didnt #audioquot

Federico Salazar He is one of the best-known journalists in Peru. The presenter of “América noticias” is very loved by a large part of the Peruvian audience, which is why it has remained in force for several years. However, his son’s time on Peruvian television was not so fruitful. Sebastian Salazar took over the driving “Fourth power”, but it was heavily criticized and went off the air shortly after it entered. Now, his father referred to what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar debuts on TikTok dancing with Verónica Linares and networks acclaim: “Excellent duo”

Federico Salazar talks to Henry Spencer about his son and “Fourth estate”

In a video for the channel YouTubeHenry Spencer, Federico Salazar recalled his son’s foray into “Fourth power”. “They made a ‘bad move’ there (…). There was a problem with information that, supposedly, some audios were going to come out. They said it on the networks, ”he recalled. “They didn’t have the audios, they never did,” she added.

“Then, when the program came out and the audios did not come out, they said: ‘Oh, they have backed down, they have sold themselves to the Government,’” he commented. Faced with this situation, the presenter spoke of all the support he gave Sebastián and the recommendations he made. “He knew it was a risk, but he gets thrown, so he jumped into the pool,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar denies having “patched” Edson Dávila LIVE: “How am I going to square it?”

Does Federico Salazar have an enmity with Jaime Bayly?

In the same conversation with henry spencer, Federico Salazar talked about the novel Jaime Bayly “The last days of La Prensa”. “It was totally fictionalized. That was the third book, it made me crack up at the almost cartoonish stuff. He transformed a character we had met. He describes you with the same way of walking, ”he said.

In this way, he referred to the alleged fight he had with the writer. “There is no problem, I always say that I owe him a case of whiskey. I don’t remember if we talked about the book, ”she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar: what career were you studying at San Marcos and why did you leave it?

The professional career that Federico Salazar studied at San Marcos

The América TV host studied Philosophy at the National University of San Marcos. He took the courses of the career in the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences long before being in the journalistic media. He did not finish these studies to dedicate himself to journalism, writing in the newspaper La Prensa, whose director was his father, Arturo Salazar.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar: How did you get into “América noticias” and why “were they afraid of you”? Driver tells the story

Federico Salazar: how old is the driver?

Federico Agustin Salazar Bustamante He was born on September 3, 1960 in Lima, so the driver is currently 62 years old. He studied Journalism at the University of Lima.

Federico Salazar is 62 years old. Photo: Henry Spencer/YouTube

#Federico #Salazar #reveals #played #bad #move #son #quotFourth #power #quotThey #didnt #audioquot

Federico Salazar He is one of the best-known journalists in Peru. The presenter of “América noticias” is very loved by a large part of the Peruvian audience, which is why it has remained in force for several years. However, his son’s time on Peruvian television was not so fruitful. Sebastian Salazar took over the driving “Fourth power”, but it was heavily criticized and went off the air shortly after it entered. Now, his father referred to what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar debuts on TikTok dancing with Verónica Linares and networks acclaim: “Excellent duo”

Federico Salazar talks to Henry Spencer about his son and “Fourth estate”

In a video for the channel YouTubeHenry Spencer, Federico Salazar recalled his son’s foray into “Fourth power”. “They made a ‘bad move’ there (…). There was a problem with information that, supposedly, some audios were going to come out. They said it on the networks, ”he recalled. “They didn’t have the audios, they never did,” she added.

“Then, when the program came out and the audios did not come out, they said: ‘Oh, they have backed down, they have sold themselves to the Government,’” he commented. Faced with this situation, the presenter spoke of all the support he gave Sebastián and the recommendations he made. “He knew it was a risk, but he gets thrown, so he jumped into the pool,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar denies having “patched” Edson Dávila LIVE: “How am I going to square it?”

Does Federico Salazar have an enmity with Jaime Bayly?

In the same conversation with henry spencer, Federico Salazar talked about the novel Jaime Bayly “The last days of La Prensa”. “It was totally fictionalized. That was the third book, it made me crack up at the almost cartoonish stuff. He transformed a character we had met. He describes you with the same way of walking, ”he said.

In this way, he referred to the alleged fight he had with the writer. “There is no problem, I always say that I owe him a case of whiskey. I don’t remember if we talked about the book, ”she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar: what career were you studying at San Marcos and why did you leave it?

The professional career that Federico Salazar studied at San Marcos

The América TV host studied Philosophy at the National University of San Marcos. He took the courses of the career in the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences long before being in the journalistic media. He did not finish these studies to dedicate himself to journalism, writing in the newspaper La Prensa, whose director was his father, Arturo Salazar.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar: How did you get into “América noticias” and why “were they afraid of you”? Driver tells the story

Federico Salazar: how old is the driver?

Federico Agustin Salazar Bustamante He was born on September 3, 1960 in Lima, so the driver is currently 62 years old. He studied Journalism at the University of Lima.

Federico Salazar is 62 years old. Photo: Henry Spencer/YouTube

#Federico #Salazar #reveals #played #bad #move #son #quotFourth #power #quotThey #didnt #audioquot

Federico Salazar He is one of the best-known journalists in Peru. The presenter of “América noticias” is very loved by a large part of the Peruvian audience, which is why it has remained in force for several years. However, his son’s time on Peruvian television was not so fruitful. Sebastian Salazar took over the driving “Fourth power”, but it was heavily criticized and went off the air shortly after it entered. Now, his father referred to what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar debuts on TikTok dancing with Verónica Linares and networks acclaim: “Excellent duo”

Federico Salazar talks to Henry Spencer about his son and “Fourth estate”

In a video for the channel YouTubeHenry Spencer, Federico Salazar recalled his son’s foray into “Fourth power”. “They made a ‘bad move’ there (…). There was a problem with information that, supposedly, some audios were going to come out. They said it on the networks, ”he recalled. “They didn’t have the audios, they never did,” she added.

“Then, when the program came out and the audios did not come out, they said: ‘Oh, they have backed down, they have sold themselves to the Government,’” he commented. Faced with this situation, the presenter spoke of all the support he gave Sebastián and the recommendations he made. “He knew it was a risk, but he gets thrown, so he jumped into the pool,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar denies having “patched” Edson Dávila LIVE: “How am I going to square it?”

Does Federico Salazar have an enmity with Jaime Bayly?

In the same conversation with henry spencer, Federico Salazar talked about the novel Jaime Bayly “The last days of La Prensa”. “It was totally fictionalized. That was the third book, it made me crack up at the almost cartoonish stuff. He transformed a character we had met. He describes you with the same way of walking, ”he said.

In this way, he referred to the alleged fight he had with the writer. “There is no problem, I always say that I owe him a case of whiskey. I don’t remember if we talked about the book, ”she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar: what career were you studying at San Marcos and why did you leave it?

The professional career that Federico Salazar studied at San Marcos

The América TV host studied Philosophy at the National University of San Marcos. He took the courses of the career in the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences long before being in the journalistic media. He did not finish these studies to dedicate himself to journalism, writing in the newspaper La Prensa, whose director was his father, Arturo Salazar.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar: How did you get into “América noticias” and why “were they afraid of you”? Driver tells the story

Federico Salazar: how old is the driver?

Federico Agustin Salazar Bustamante He was born on September 3, 1960 in Lima, so the driver is currently 62 years old. He studied Journalism at the University of Lima.

Federico Salazar is 62 years old. Photo: Henry Spencer/YouTube

#Federico #Salazar #reveals #played #bad #move #son #quotFourth #power #quotThey #didnt #audioquot