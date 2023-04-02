In an interview with Yaco Eskenazi for the program “Estás en todas”, the presenter of “América Noticias”, Federico Salazar, revealed how he met who is now his wife, Katia Condos. “I was recently separated and very sad”, the journalist maintained at the beginning. After seeing this attitude, the communicator’s friends decided to take him out of his house to distract himself and, in one of those outings, he ran into the actress. “She was going to the journalists’ dinner, which seemed boring to her. In exchange for that, ‘Luchito’ Barrios accompanied her to the Mar de Copas concert and, well, we met there. Since she’s fun and super interesting, we talk a lot.” added.

After that crush, the America TV figure He said that he began to go out more often with the presenter of the program “Women of the PM” with whom he currently has a 26-year relationship.

The secret of Federico Salazar and Katia Condos for a lasting marriage

“We have many similar things. What is the basis is that we are respectful of the other. There has never been something like “you have to change this, you have to change that”. Neither of us is like that. We accept each other as we are. That is not It means that he likes everything about me, and I like everything about him”, said Katia Condos about her relationship with Federico Salazar.

#Federico #Salazar #reveals #love #story #Katia #Condos #began #separated #sad