Veronica Linares He took to his social networks to share with his followers the surprise visit to Sebastián Salazar, son of Federico and former host of 'Cuarto Poder', along with his family, on the set of America Television. As could be seen, Federico Salazar was excited to have them up close during these special times. He did not hesitate for a second and picked up his grandson.

How was Federico's reunion with his son and his family?

Emotion overflowed in Federico Salazar. His face denoted happiness and tranquility, for having his family with him again. “I have to teach them. We have received a visit from a little boy who is drooling. He is also Sebastian, remembering TV. “Federico is dying, he is drooling,” Verónica Linares said at the beginning. Later, in another publication, she recorded Federico running to his place, since his grandson wouldn't let go.

Why did Sebastián Salazar leave Peru?

After a period on the screens of América TV and Canal N, Sebastián Salazar took his bags to Germany to be next to his partner, Lisa Infante. Although the precise date on which he left the country is not known, according to the information on his Instagram profile, he would have left before Christmas 2022.

Since that moment, he has lived permanently in that country, where he also welcomed his first child. Through his official Instagram account, Federico Salazar's son shows some moments of his life, with his girlfriend and his spoiled little one.

