It is known that Federico Salazar he is a fan of Club Alianza Lima; However, the journalist surprised by making a revelation about his passion for soccer in an interview with Yaco Eskenazi for “You are in all of them.” The driver of “América noticias: primera edición” recounted that when he was young, in the 70s, he would support the “blue and white” team and was part of the bars. Despite this, he confesses that he was not very good at practicing sports when he was at school.

“I’ve been from the bar, when I was young (…) We’re talking about the 70s. I went to the south, but apart from that we went to rehearse the bar on Saturdays, we had snacks to make the pica pica and even the pichi bag,” he said to the cameras of América TV.

