On the morning of Thursday, April 13, the drivers of “América hoy” had a rough entrance to their program after the questions they asked Federico Salazar, who finished the newscast “América noticias: first edition”. It turns out that Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo asked her how she was doing in the heat of Lima having to wear a suit and tie daily. “There are ways to solve it, but I’m not going to reveal it,” Verónica Linares’ partner responded at first.

Despite the fact that the driver had no interest in delving into the subject, Edson Dávila decided to ask him the same thing again. “In this heat, how do you sleep?” he said. “As far as I know you are not a journalist, why do you ask these questions so close to privacy”Salazar responded uncomfortably. Finally, Ethel Pozo apologized and told ‘Giselo’: “He put you in your place.”

Edson Dávila trolls Brunella Horna

Brunella Horna was in charge of attending the premiere of the third season of the series “Moonlight” and went live with the “América Hoy” program to give the details, however, he did not wait for Edson Dávila’s response. It turns out that while she was announcing Sebastián Ligarde, the new pull of the Michelle Alexander production, the young woman was interrupted by her partner. “I’m going to let you order yourself for a while, order your ideas, and we’ll continue with you, yes?”, commented the popular ‘Giselo’.

‘Giselo’ assures that Ethel Pozo stole the show in “Maricucha”

Ethel Pozo’s entry into the second season of “Maricucha” caused controversy, as several users and figures from the media assured that it was due to “vara” and that she does not have sufficient preparation for such a project, even so the communicator entered with the role from ‘Aphrodite’.

This detail was not overlooked by Edson Dávila, who did not hesitate to play a joke on him. “I see ‘Afrodita’ (Ethel Pozo) more than ‘Maricucha’ (Patricia Barreto). I don’t see ‘Maricucha’ anymore, I don’t know if she’s in the soap opera, is she still filming? I am sincere, things as they are ”, he expressed.

Edson Dávila reveals that he wants to become a father

Recently, the popular ‘Giselo‘ He revealed, in an interview with Natalie Vértiz for “You are in all”, that he would like to become a father. “It’s not impossible,” he said when asked by Yaco Eskenazi’s wife. He also assured that at the moment he is calm and relaxed.

