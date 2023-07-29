The host of the Fiestas Patrias edition of América TV, Federico Salazar, expressed his disagreement with the delay caused by the President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, when she arrived more than an hour late at Av. Brazil. As is known, the president is responsible for starting the Military Civic Parade and Parade, which is held every July 29 to commemorate the Independence of Peru. Given this, the press man did not hesitate to criticize Boluarte’s action and specified that if it was her wish to have a “bath of popularity”, she should have organized her agenda so that she could arrive at the venue on time.

“If you decide to do a popularity bath, you calculate the time. It’s a lack of organization, a little earlier (you should have come). You still take your popularity bath, but you arrive on time. Punctuality is something that we must change in Peru”, sentenced.

