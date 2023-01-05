Federico Salazar He is one of the most popular faces on Peruvian television. The news presenter has earned the affection of the public by hosting the morning shows of América Televisión. His career on the small screen began at a very young age. This has helped him become one of the most influential journalists in the local media. But at what age did he enter TV?

In addition to his role as host of journalistic programs, Federico Salazar He has started a family with his current wife, Katia Condos. Salazar is the father of six children. Three of them were with his first partner, Carol Núñez, and the other three are children of his current engagement.

At what age did Federico Salazar start working on television?

Federico Salazar was linked to television from a very young age. In 1984, when he was 24 years old, he was part of the “Pulso” program on the Panamericana Televisión channel. In this space he served as a panelist and expressed his opinion on the national situation.

Prior to it, Salazar Bustamante He first worked in a printing press where he counted and packaged newspapers. Then he entered a newsroom as a journalistic proofreader. Thus, he gained experience in the media until he arrived on the small screen.

In addition, in an interview given to the YouTube channel directed by Bruno Nakasone, Federico Salazar explained that one of the figures that inspired him to enter the world of the press was his father, Arturo Salazar Larrain, who was also a journalist. “My father has been a source of inspiration, in the sense that I have seen how he developed his work,” he said.

Federico Salazar has spent much of his career as a journalist at América Televisión. Photo: Capture America TV

How many years has Federico Salazar been working as a news presenter?

Federico Salazar began working on the “First Edition” newscast on América Televisión in 1993. He entered that space to assume the role of host. Since then, he has continued working for all these years as a news anchor on morning shows. He has also been accompanied by journalists such as Verónica Linares and Sol Carreño. Thus, this 2023, Salazar Bustamente celebrates 30 years of experience making known the events that happen daily.

Federico Salazar started working for América Televisión in 1993. Photo: capture América TV

How old is Federico Salazar?

Federico Salazar is 62 years old. He was born on September 3, 1960 in the city of Lima. On the other hand, his current partner, the actress Katia Condos, is 54 years old, since she came into the world on May 15, 1970. Thus, both are eight years apart.

Who was the first wife of Federico Salazar?

Prior to his marriage to Katia Condos, Federico Salazar was married to Carol Núñez. As a result of their love relationship they had two children: Sebastián and José María Salazar.

Federico Salazar has two children with his ex-wife Carol Núñez. Photo: composition La República/UCAL/El Popular

How did Federico Salazar and Katia Condos meet?

Federico Salazar and Katia Condos They confessed that they met after meeting at a “lunch”, in which they exchanged telephone numbers. However, according to the actress, her romance began little by little, since she was afraid of commitment, so their friendship lasted for a while longer.

According to Salazar, it was he who had the initiative to “break the ice.” “Until one day I told him ‘I’m not in school anymore so they’re joking with me all the time.’ It was at that moment that Katia answered me ‘lie, lie, lie. Never again!’” they recounted between laughs, after confirming that their relationship officially began in 1996.

According to Katia Condos, the actress met Federico Salazar at the house of another journalist. Photo: Instagram

How many children do Federico Salazar and Katia Condos have?

Throughout their marriage, Federico Salazar and Katia Condos have managed to form a solid family. As a result of their relationship they had three children. They are Vasco Salazar, Siena Salazar, Tilsa Salazar.

Who is Carol Núñez, his ex-wife and mother of his first 2 children?

Sebastián Salazar’s mother is a communicator specialized in public relations, press advisory and communication plans and media training. In addition, according to her Linkedin account, he studied Business Administration at the Universidad del Pacífico and Marketing at the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola.

With regard to her work experience, Carol worked years ago on television in charge of the space “Buenas tardes, mucho gusto” on channel 13. She was also the presenter of “Especiales del 7” on TV Peru.

On the same television station, he was in charge of the sequence “Move your body with energy”, in the program “Vivir con energía”, hosted by the journalist Cecilia Alegría, who today lives in Miami.