Federico Salazar and Veronica Linares They are one of the most famous television hosts in Peru, since tomorrow to tomorrow they compete to lead the audience levels. Although they are always seen with a serious facet, characteristic of a newscast, a japanese show shared a report with fun behind-the-scenes pictures of “America news” and a curious narrative that ended up going viral on social networks years ago. What happened in that edition of the program america television?

A curious anecdote about Federico Salazar and Verónica Linares was recorded by the Japanese channel TBS years ago. On that occasion, it is observed that the journalist arrives 20 minutes before the live broadcast of the newscast. Diference are he, Veronica she arrived late, perhaps due to an emergency, and had to be made up live, while Federico continued with the program. During the Japanese narration, the program emphasized how the peruvian production solved the unforeseen event effectively.

Verónica Linares’ production team overcame the unexpected during the broadcast of “América noticias”. Photo: Capture/YouTube

Although the japanese show once again highlighted the efficiency of the production of “America news”on more than one occasion, what caught the most attention for Peruvian users was the Japanese spoken translation and narration that was made of the morning show hosts and more stars from the channel like ‘Choca’ Mandros.

What differences exist between Peruvian and Japanese TV?

Another point that the Japanese channel TBS also highlighted was that, unlike the Asian country, Peru has a better-equipped make-up area, rating levels can be viewed in real time —while in Japan this is only known the next day— and also the drivers can go on the air without the need for a prior meeting, as is usual in Japanese production.

Differences between television production in Japan and Peru. Photo: Capture/YouTube

