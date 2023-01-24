Federico Salazar He is happier than ever after his first grandson and son of his firstborn, Sebastián Salazar, and his wife, Lisa Infante, were born in recent days. The press man had to travel to Germany to meet the newborn in a tender moment that was immortalized on social networks.

And after returning from his journey, the journalist was very happy to become a grandfather and, true to his peculiar humor, he assured that it makes him even happier not having the responsibility of raising them. “It is a total joy and with the great advantage of not having the responsibility,” he said in “América noticias.” Video: America TV