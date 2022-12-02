The former mayor of Parma joins +Europe and runs for secretary

“With conviction and enthusiasm, I decided to join +Europa and at the same time I gave my willingness to take on the role of secretary, aware of the importance of this position and with the will to help expand a community of subscribers, with which I’ve always collaborated,” he announces Federico Pizzarotti.

The former mayor of Parma continues: “Our paths have in fact intertwined several times over time. From the 2018 European policies to the 2019 European elections personally as a candidate, to the Parma administrative elections of 2017 and 2022. Rights, freedom and a strong Italy in a united Europe they have always been my ideals as they are for +Europe”.

“Now is the time to start afresh and make a contribution to putting the values ​​and ideas back at the heart of the country that gave +Europe the chance to be born and establish itself, because +Europe also means +Italy. Firmly maintaining the inspiring principles that led the creation of this party, the goal is to broaden the planning scope to other relevant issues such as the environmental one and broaden the roots of +Europe in the area by giving a home to civic projects. Soon on my website you will find the interviews, proposals and of values ​​that will better clarify my congressional path”.

