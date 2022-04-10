Guendalina Tavassi she left for the Island of the Famous in a rather particular period of her life.

A few months ago, in fact, the ex-husband and father of her children was arrested following the violence and attacks against the woman.

Many have accused her of having left for a reality show and leaving her children alone, now it is Federico Perna, her current partner, who takes her defense and explains why this decision:

She left with so many fears and so many fears and honestly did not live this choice well. She is often influenced by what people say on social media, where no one knows how things really are … but telling her about her reality of her facts helped her to let off steam. Edoardo was fundamental in the decision. If he hadn’t gone, she wouldn’t have left. She has a very delicate situation behind her and she leaves two small children at home … Now the children are with their grandfather, they are happy and luckily they are fine.

The young boyfriend of the Tavassi explained that the woman always spends a lot of time with the children and that for her this is a real job that she could not give up:

The fact that this is her job and she made a choice just thinking about her children, contrary to what many think. Her work during the year allows her to have a lot of free time and to spend 24 hours with the children. If she leaves them for two months with their grandparents, it is only in order to guarantee them the best possible life.