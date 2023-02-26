From the triumph with the social page of “Osho” to the first tral tour – An interview with Affaritaliani.it

#LEPIUBELLEFRASIDIOSHO becomes a theatrical show. From the homonymous Facebook page to a cross-media success that knows no bounds, Frederick Palmaroli he has become the number one cartoonist in Italy, with all due respect to the big names in the sector and the fact that he does it in practice as a hobby, keeping his job as an employee (“In fact, working in the office, satire comes to me better”). Monday 6 March at 8.45 pm, will hold a highly anticipated show at the famous Teatro Manzoni in Milanto reveal new aspects of the format known up to now, as he tells Affaritaliani.it

Palmaroli, what will be more in the theater than the format born on the Internet?

“Definitely the possibility of giving voice to the cartoons, with the right interpretation that was in my intentions when I created them. In this way we will revisit some events of recent years, but also by inserting something from the origins, things that I no longer do on social networks. I will tell my experience, proceeding hand in hand with current events, but then the stage will make the difference: in the theater you can accompany the joke, give it intonation and even build it again: it is certainly less limiting than having to publish it somewhere part”.

After the beginning on social media came the press, books, TV with “Porta a Porta” and with the series “Il Santone” (played by Neri Marcorè): what different skills did you have to bring into play, in the different media?

“If I have some experience with these by now, with the theater I am experimenting in a completely new context. I have to say I’m amazed at myself, because I’ve found I can hold the stage very well. I wasn’t so sure at first. The moment the lights go out and I hear the laughter, that’s all I need. It’s a kind of evolution, because I gradually develop skills that I couldn’t express with other media. Cartoons are my comfort zone and sometimes it’s good to get out of it. It’s true that I’m often a guest on TV, but television times are very fast and therefore I have to condense the speech into a few seconds. In the theater I have a canvas, but I feel very free to add jokes and improvises”.

When you make a cartoon, do you think of the joke first or are you inspired by the image?

“Usually the joke comes first. Then I look for the image that can make it better”.

And on this you explained that you’ve never had any problems with the rights of the images, apart from a guy who happened to be passing in the background, is that it?

“Yes, but it really was a trivial problem, also because he himself had published his image on the Internet: I didn’t go to take pictures inside the house! I’ve never had any problems with the images because the only commercial exploitation is what I do with books and newspapers and in that case we obviously buy them regularly”.

It is known that you have an excellent relationship with Giorgia Meloni…

“Eh, I knew this was where we ended up going (laughs)! Of course it’s true, but from what has been written recently it seems that every night we have dinner together. Actually we haven’t seen each other for quite a while, with all the commitments he has! If anything, we send each other a few messages from time to time. But it’s true: we have an excellent relationship, also based on a very similar type of humor”.

In recent days, however, he has made fun of his friendship with Augusta Montaruli and we at Affaritaliani have done it too, imitating his style with a cartoon dedicated to you two. What effect did it have on her?

“I saw, I saw… rather than imitated, I would say copied! The content also made me laugh, but I was a bit perplexed, especially for her: the photo is from two years ago, instead it seems like something from today and I don’t know if she’s engaged, married or in some way could have stayed there bad. If I were married, maybe I drank it… That’s why I also explained to Dagospia that it’s an old thing, of which I’m also proud, because she’s a very good girl. Having said that, the Roman dialect, the photo, the oriental name… it seemed like something like that to me, but… meat!”.

Well, it is said that becoming an object of imitation is the true consecration of a public figure. Who knows if Ignazio La Russa would have ever become President of the Senate without the imitation of Fiorello who, many years earlier, made him popular to a very large audience by making him a famous imitation?“Real. Being imitated certainly means that you have hit and therefore that someone emulates you, however… oh well, do you think that I can get pissed off over a joke? That would be a paradox!”

Subscribe to the newsletter

