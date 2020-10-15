Holidays are running out for members of the Danish crown. Crown Prince Frederick of Denmark returned to Amalienborg Palace on Tuesday. But before arriving in Copenhagen, he decided to make a stop in France to visit the family of his brother, Prince Joachim, who had to undergo an emergency brain operation in July. This has been confirmed by the royal house itself on its Instagram profile, where it assures that the youngest son of Queen Margarita “is recovering well, but still needs peace around him.”

Last July Joaquín from Denmark underwent emergency surgery due to a clot in the brain. A vascular accident that “was due to a sudden rupture of an artery” from which there will be no sequelae because “the hospital’s medical team estimates that the risk of recurrence is very small once the artery has healed,” according to the Danish krone in a statement a couple of weeks ago. Both he and his wife, Princess Marie, thanked “the support and the many expressions of affection” they received during those days while the monarch’s young son remained admitted to the University Hospital of Toulouse.

Near the medical center, the couple and their children – Athena and Enrique, as well as Nicholas and Felix, the fruit of his bond with his first wife, Alejandra Manley – spent their summer holidays at the Château de Cayx, a castle in Cahors, al southern France, which belongs to Danish royalty. There they celebrated the coming of age of the prince’s second son. Meanwhile, the family of Frederick of Denmark stayed at first at their usual holiday destination, Gråsten Palace, and later traveled to the coastal city of Skagen, in the Jutland region, where they were seen bathing, riding cycling and walking your border collie, Grace.

However, due to the image and the statement published by the Danish royal house of the visit of the crown prince to his brother, neither Mary of Denmark nor her children were present: Cristián, 14, Elizabeth, three, and Vicente and Josefina, nine. The relationship between the two families has been quite distant in recent years, a situation that is shuffled among the causes that have led the youngest of the brothers to leave their own country. A year ago he decided to temporarily settle in Paris to work as a Defense Attaché, where he remained until he had to quickly return to Copenhagen due to health problems of his son Henrik. Last June, before his health problem, he announced that his intention was to stay in the French capital at least until 2023.

The Danish press has always talked about differences between siblings marked by jealousy. “They try never to coincide in family gatherings, unless they have no other choice. Christmas parties are usually spent separately and [la reina] Margarita alternates a year with each of her two children “, a source told the portal Her & Nu. A situation reminiscent of the one experienced by the late Prince Henry, husband of Queen Margaret, who spent half his life demanding a more important position within the tasks of representing the Danish royal house until in 2016 he renounced his title and passed long periods in France.

Nor has Joaquín de Denmark’s relationship with the press been of great help, since he has recounted everything from his youthful love affairs to the details of his divorce, which include that he met Marie when he was still married. The divorce of Alejandra Manley also gave a lot to speak for the millions that the countess received and the conditions that she imposed for her and her children. The prince has been the protagonist of news published in multiple tabloids that have put him in more than one trouble, such as the cover of the magazine Svensk Dam in 2008 that he claimed that Joaquín de Denmark was in love with his sister-in-law and that it included a photograph in which he appears about to kiss Mary Donaldson.

A complicated family and media situation that has forced the prince to make a decision similar to that of Henry of England and Meghan Markle, who currently live with their son, Archie, in the United States. However, the case of Joaquín de Denmark has occurred in a more discreet way with an apparent job destiny that few doubt have created to suit him.

For her part, Queen Margarita is silent about the movement of the youngest of her children, but has not hesitated to send a message of support to Joaquín after his recent surgery. A major step is the one that Federico de Denmark has taken when he went to the prince’s own summer residence, so the concern for his health has made the brothers leave behind, even temporarily, their quarrels.