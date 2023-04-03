Since they have been dating since Men and women to continue acquaintance outside the program, Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli they never left. The couple were guests on the episode of very true aired Sunday 2 April. In Silvia Toffanin’s living room Federico and Carola told how their love story is proceeding. Let’s find out together what their words were.

It’s going full steam ahead love story between Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli. The couple, who left the studies of about a month ago Men and womenshe told herself very true, in Silvia Toffanin’s living room. During Federico and Carola’s interview everyone couldn’t help but notice a detail, let’s find out together what it is.

After the choice Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli went to to live together. These were the words of the former suitor regarding this important novelty:

It was the day after the choice and I threw it away for him. Since I left the house, we could take a house together.

The former tronista then took the floor and then added:

I took the opportunity and called her to tell her that I had found a house. And so we moved in together.

As already anticipated, during the interview that Federico and Carola released to very true everyone couldn’t help but notice a detail.

The couple has been with the whole time crossed hands and the two didn’t separate even for a second. A detail that has certainly not escaped the fans of the couple. There were many who shared the images of on social networks Federico and Carola during their hosted a very true.