Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged on the web relating to the relationship between Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli. A few days after the choice, viewers of Men and women they couldn’t help but notice their absence and silence on social media. What will happen? Let’s find out all the details together.

A few days ago, Federico Nicotera made his own choice to Men and women. According to some advances emerged on the net, the famous tronista would have chosen Carola Carpanelli who has won his heart from the beginning. Instead, there was so much disappointment on the part of the other tronista, Alice Barisciani which could not conclude its journey with a nice happy ending.

However, although the episode of choice has not yet been broadcast on the small screen, the relation between Federico and Carola has already become the subject of much talk. In fact, theabsence of the couple on social media has not gone unnoticed by users who have spoken of a real “mystery“.

The web is very divided on the issue. On the one hand, there are those who think everything is normal. On the other hand, it is true that the regulation of Maria De Filippi’s program does not allow couples to publish contents or show together until there is the airing of the choice.

Instead, others find it odd that no one pinched them together. As we can see, there are many conflicting opinions about. Those directly involved will release some statements on the media scandal what are they overwhelmed by? We just have to find out! Meanwhile, fans of the couple await the airing of the choice which will take place on Friday, March 17, 2023.