Federico Moccia, author of films aimed at young people such as Tre metri sopra il cielo and Sorry but I’ll call you love, up to the recent family comedy Mamma I’m in charge here, used Motorola smartphones to make a short film that recalls his films more than success for protagonists and themes. The device that was chosen for this purpose is Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the top of the range smartphone of the Edge family available from April 2023, accompanied by the other member of the family, Edge 40. Furthermore, Razr 40 Ultra, the top of the range foldable. The short film, entitled Bro and made in collaboration with Motorola and produced by Orange Pictures and Adler Entertainment, was presented in Milan at the brand’s flagship store, Spazio Lenovo, in the presence of the director and the main actors. For all fans it will also be possible to enjoy watching the short at Lucca Comics & Games on Friday 3 November at 4.00 pm at the Cinema Centrale of the city, in the company of the actors and Federico Moccia.

Bro involves eight boys and girls in the midst of adolescence, a group of young 16/17 year olds who experience the continuous evolution of loves, disappointments, enthusiasms, betrayals, leaving traces of their daily lives in chats, social media and videos and trying to find a meaning to that magma of emotions and fast events typical of adolescence. In fact, all the experiences of the protagonists pass through the smartphone which is experienced in a symbiotic and daily way, a fundamental appendage of one’s body. Joining the cast are both well-known faces such as the actress and influencer Jenny De Nucci, launched by the reality show Il Collegio and protagonist of the latest series of the Rai fiction Un passo dal Cielo, and Eleonora Gaggero, who has created some TV series for Disney. But some Motorola followers also appear, who were able to apply to participate in the casting via the brand’s social channels. “The mobile phone has now become a real offshoot, an emanation, a phalanx of today’s kids.” says Federico Moccia. “We found the ideal partner in Motorola, aligned with our objective of bringing out the new generations, their incredible potential, but also their fragilities. The mobile phone is their expression, their memory, their eyes and their heart and we wanted to represent it not only through the narration of the short, but also with the production tools. Thanks to Motorola we were able to get really close to the experience of a teenager, who filters all his daily experiences through his smartphone.”