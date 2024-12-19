The former Minister of Education and Science during the Government of Leopoldo Calvo-Sotelo and former Director General of UNESCO, Federico Mayor Zaragoza, died this Thursday at the age of 90. He was also rector of the University of Granada (UGR) and vice president of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

This has been confirmed by the Secretary of State for Health, Javier Padilla, in a message on his profile on the social network ‘X’, collected by Europa Pressin which he laments his death and highlights Mayor Zaragoza as “one of the people who worked hardest to promote neonatal screening in our country“.

Mayor Zaragoza was born in Barcelona in 1934 and received a doctorate in Pharmacy from the Faculty of the Complutense University of Madrid. He later became rector of the University of Granada between 1968 and 1972. In 1971, he was appointed vice president of the CSIC and then held the position of acting president. He co-founded the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CBMSO).

In his political career he stood out as Undersecretary of Education and Science of the Government chaired by Carlos Arias Navarro during the Franco dictatorship. He was a member of the Spanish Parliament for UCD in the first elections and a member of the European Parliament for CDS.