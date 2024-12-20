The one who was Minister of Education and Science during the Government of Leopoldo Calvo-Sotelo and former director general of UNESCO, Federico Mayor Zaragozadied this Thursday at the age of 90. He was also rector of the University of Granada (UGR) and vice president of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

This has been confirmed by the Secretary of State for Health, Javier Padilla, in a message on his profile on the social network promote neonatal screening in our country.”

Mayor Zaragoza was born in Barcelona in 1934 and received a doctorate in Pharmacy from the Faculty of the Complutense University of Madrid. He later became rector of the University of Granada between 1968 and 1972.

In 1971, he was appointed as vice president of the CSIC and later served as acting president. In addition, he Co-founded the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CBMSO).

In his political career he stood out as Undersecretary of Education and Science of the Government chaired by Carlos Arias Navarro. during the dictatorship Francoist He was a member of the Spanish Parliament for UCD in the first elections and a member of the European Parliament for CDS. In 2019, the former minister won the 2019 René Cassin Prize, for his contribution to peace and Human Rights.