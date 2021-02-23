The Independiente leadership showed very few reflexes to manage the club’s economy, indebted in 2,800 million pesos. And he also had no lights in the last passing markets. But the case of Federico Martínez, the Uruguayan striker who came to the club 4 months ago, is incredible. In relation to cost-benefit, the Red one lost: a loan of 300 thousand dollars was paid, but he played just 13 games and scored only one goal. Yesterday, his contract was terminated because Hugo Moyano was not willing to pay $ 1,350,000 for the pass and it was not possible to pay his salary either.

In this context, Martínez accepted and returned to Liverpool from Montevideo. From the other side of the Río de La Plata he had come to Argentina to wear the Rosario Central shirt. He played little and nothing. He returned to Uruguay and Lucas Pusineri asked him to reinforce the team. Julio César Falcioni had this in mind. However, the Board of Directors decided to terminate the link with the 24-year-old attacker.

In the agreement, Independiente was left with a capital gain of 10% on a future sale above 3 million dollars.

Another forward who gave Independiente revenue is Diego Churín. Acquired by Gremio de Porto Alegre in $ 1,500,000 paid to Cerro Porteño, the Avellaneda treasury will receive 37,500 product of 2.5% of the solidarity mechanism.

They wait for Herrera

Meanwhile, the Emperor wait for the arrival of Jonathan Herrera, who tomorrow will land in Argentina from Malaysia. The 29-year-old forward had been acquired by Johor, but Independiente appeared two weeks later and decided to turn around in exchange for $ 200,000.

Of course, he will not be available to play on Saturday, from 19.20, with Gymnastics. Meanwhile, Falcioni awaits the recovery of Alan Velasco, who suffered an edema due to overuse at the level of the left soleus muscle. Fabricio Bustos, on the other hand, will return to the team with no traces of Covid-19.