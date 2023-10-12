He lost control of the motorbike, before the eyes of his friends who immediately raised the alarm: Federico Berilli was only 27 years old

Federico Berilli he lost his life at just 27 years old, in front of his friends. The boy was on board his motorbike when he lost control of the vehicle at the height of a curve.

The sad story happened in Giulianova, precisely along via Montello. Federico Berilli had gone out with his friends on a motorbike. It was they, witnesses of the dramatic scene, who raised the alarm to the emergency services. He was unable to keep control of his two-wheeler, the 27-year-old reported serious injuries following the violent fall.

Despite the timely intervention of the 118 health workers and the transport to the emergency room, the boy He did not make it. The doctors could do nothing to save his life, he passed away forever shortly after reaching the health facility. Carabinieri officers also intervened on site and carried out all the operations necessary findings to reconstruct the dynamics of the road accident.

The friends are in shock and still in disbelief. They saw their friend lose his life, without being able to do anything to help him. There are numerous posts published in the last few hours on social networks, by all those who knew him and loved him and who loved him remember him and say goodbye to him for the last time.

The Mayor’s words after the news of Federico Berilli’s death

Even the Mayor of Giulianova, Jwan Costantiniexpressed his pain with a post on social networks, to send to Federico’s family the condolences of the entire community: