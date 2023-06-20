Federico Lazzerini, the nonconformist Peter Pan who bets on brands, people and diversity

As a young entrepreneur with a dreamer’s soul, Federico Lazzerini he defines himself as an unshakeable maverick. His philosophy is simple but powerful: following tradition already means losing from the start. You need to be brave, innovate and break the mold to emerge from the sea of ​​mediocrity. With his “Vatican” group, Lazzerini created a real revolution in the communication industry. Transform companies, into “Ideas Company”, in which the diversity is considered a fundamental value to face global competition.

Lazzerini believes that a company becomes truly innovative only when it embraces a “social system” that challenges conventional thinking: brand, people and diversity are the three cornerstones of Federico Lazzerini. For him, success cannot be measured only in terms of financial results, but must also be evaluated in terms of corporate values, in other words, emotional and strategic values, which lead to economic and cultural impacts.

Federico Lazzerini is not only an entrepreneur and a dreamer, but also an author of the most famous Italian publishing house: his partnership with the prestigious Mondadori led to publication of two books dealing with the world of communication, marketing and public relations. His latest book “The Social Proof”already in reprint after just one month, was enthusiastically received by the public and confirms its position as authoritative voice in the field of marketing.

