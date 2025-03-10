“In three buildings of these fits”; Thus New York described in a letter to his family Federico García Lorca Shortly after arriving in the city of the skyscrapers, in the summer of 1929. And almost one hundred years later, a group … From Flamencos wants to bring to New York a piece of the soul of that city that fits in three buildings: Granada. It is repeated every night Miguel Marín, creator and director of the Flamenco Festival, who has been presenting in New York the spearhead of Spanish flamenco, at a festival that the ‘New York Times’ described in his day as “one of the most important events that occur in the city.”

Over the years they have passed through the different venues of the contest – which extends to cities such as Miami, Chicago or San Francisco– Paco de Lucía, Miguel Poveda, Enrique Morente, Tomatito, Rafael Riqueni, María Pagés, Estrella Morente, Sara Baras, Marina Heredia – present also this year -, Vicente Amigo, José Mercé, Rocío Márquez, Antonio Canales, Farruquito, Rocío Molina, Israel Galván, Rafaela Carrasco, Jesús Carmona, Olga Pericet … Rosaliawho offered a concert in the mythical Joe’s Pub, a beautiful place that has been added in recent years as the scenario of the festival. Several generations of artists have left in this city a deep mark, such as the one left by Federico, to whom the Granada authorities want to erect a statue on the campus of the University of Columbia, where the poet was.

Grenade – which aspires to be European Capital of Culture in 2031 – is, therefore, the protagonist of this edition of the Festival, which opened, in another university center, Cuny (City University of New York), in the middle of the fifth fifth avenue, in the shadow of Empire State Building. A round table entitled ‘Federico García Lorca, El Flamenco and the Renaissance of Harlem’ was followed by a concert offered by Kiki Morente Together with Carlos de la Jacoba and Juan Carmona. After the concert, casual, fresh and, naturally, dedicated to García Lorca, the son of the unforgettable Enrique Morente He was happy and relaxed, and he was proud when someone reminded him of the concert his father offered at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) in 2003 to present ‘Omega’ with Lagartija Nickand that it was an event that changed in many ways to the flamenco that the New Yorkers had: “They broke the schemes,” says Miguel Marín, creator and director of the Flamenco Festival.

Eva Yerbabuena receives Mikhail Baryshnikov in her dressing room



ABC





And thanks to artists such as Enrique Morente or Paco de Lucía Already competitions such as the flamenco festival, the New York public has been able to follow the evolution of a very deep but constantly but inevitable root, which allows it to dialogue with other artistic manifestations, and in many cases defeat it. The Three shows developed in the New York City Centerone of the temples of dance in this city, and that constitute the ‘almond’ of the contest: ‘Alter ego’, by Patricia Guerrero and Alfonso Losa; ‘Dead of love’, by Manuel Liñán; and ‘Yerbagüena (bright dark)’, by Eva Yerbabuena.

Three generations, three diametrically different proposals that show the amazing elasticity of flamenco and its extraordinary communication capacity. The three were pulled by an audience that crowded the City Center – with 2,200 seats, the poster of ‘was put on’No tickets’ every day-. “I think Morante,” Marín says, “promised that artists lose the fear of being creative and getting out of the lane. And Granada is now a place with a great wealth and diversity of proposals, from which they are rooted in tradition to those who go one step further in their aesthetics or staging, and even in their dance ».

The ovations and the ‘Olés’ – some of them extemporaneous – showed in the three shows the communion between public and artists. Especially emotional was the function that Patricia Guerrero and Alfonso Lasa They offered for about a thousand children between 8 and 12 years old, from schools in the area, and they learned to say ‘Olé!’ And ‘Arsa and Take!’ “The silence and attention with which the show followed,” Patricia Guerrero was admired. Children and adults expressed their enthusiasm at the end. And it is that the New York public – in the first editions of the Spanish festival was the preponderant language in the armchair; Now it is English – it is extraordinarily scandalous and enthusiastic in your response.

On the contrary that the legendary dancer Mikhail Baryshnikovwho went to the City Center to see Eva Yerbabuena “A few years ago he knelt at the door of the Cameroino de Rocío Molina to show him his admiration – and congratulate him. The dancer, who started her career in Granada (was born in Germany, daughter of emigrants), looked excited while Baryshnikov smiled at her. “Can I hug him?” They were the only words he was right. And the two hugged. History of dance and history of flamenco.