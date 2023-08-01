These are the words of the hairstylist about his daughter’s mother: “I’ll tell you how much maintenance she asked me for”

Federico Fashion Style he returned to thunder against Letizia Porcu, his ex-partner and mother of his daughter. The hairstylist has revealed some background about the separation as well as revealing the monthly amount requested for maintenance. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Over the last few hours the name of Federico Fashion Style has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. As anticipated, the hairstylist has revealed some background on his ex-partner who are doing the rounds of the web. These were her words about it:

I have to leave my home. My parents had given it to me, after having built it with many sacrifices, when I turned 18. The judge entrusted it to my daughter, but she and her mother will never go there. It’s just a pique from my ex, who was denied a maintenance allowance of 10,000 euros per month.

Later, the hairstylist then continued his speech with these words:

What hurt me the most? The fact that my ex claims that our daughter was going to ask for the house. But how can a 6-year-old girl make such a request? If my daughter really needed my house, I’d even go live in my car!

Finally, concluding, Federico Fashion Style he has declared:

Now I am close to thousands of separated fathers who find themselves in my same situation and who have written to me to express their solidarity. Not everyone has my economic possibilities and can afford to find a new home.

At the moment Letizia Porcu has remained silent and has decided not to reply to the words of her ex-partner. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Federico Fashion Style’s ex-girlfriend will break the silence to reveal her truth.