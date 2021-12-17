Federico Fashion Style and the exciting dance with his wife and daughter at Ballando Con Le Stelle, here are all the details

TO Dancing with the Stars Federico Fashion Style received a wonderful surprise from his wife Joy and his daughter Sophie. The two women of the hairdresser joined the latter in the well-known talent show to indulge in an exciting dance. Let’s find out all the details together.

Dancing with the Stars he never ceases to excite all of his viewers. Between protagonists of the famous program broadcast on Rai 1 there is Federico Lauri, aka Federico Fashion Style. The VIP hairdresser recently received a surprise by his daughter and his wife for the last heat before the grand final.

Surprise for Federico Lauri a Dancing with the Stars. The wife and daughter of the famous Roman haistylist joined him in study of the well-known talent show for the latest heats before the very final.

Competitors had theoccasion to enjoy an intense dance with an important person in their life without being judged. Indeed, after the exciting exhibition, no votes and no scoops from the jury. The hairdresser first indulged in a salsa with his wife and then danced with his daughter Sophie.

Federico Fashion Style: the love story with Letizia

Federico Lauri and his wife Letizia have a long one love story which dates back to their adolescence. In fact, the two met many years ago and have never left each other since. These the words by Letizia in video presentation:

When we met, we even disliked each other, then we kissed at a party.

After so many years of engagement, then finally the marriage and the wish of little Sophie. These the statements of the woman: