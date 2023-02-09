Guest of Peppy Night the hairstylist has released new statements against his ex-partner

Since they announced the news of the separation Federico Fashion Style and Letizia Porcu have become the most talked about characters of the gossip newspapers. Over the last few hours, Italy’s most famous hairstylist has been making a lot of noise about himself for some statements made against his ex-partner. Let’s find out together what he said.

Federico Fashion Style against Letizia Porcu. A few nights ago the VIP hairdresser was a guest of Peppy night and here he made a revelation that left everyone speechless. In detail, Federico Lauri revealed the amount requested by Letizia Porcu for the maintenance.

This is the question that the host asked Federico Lauri:

Why did the ex ask you for 10,000 euros?

At this point, the answer from the hairstylist was not long in coming, who declared:

Oh sure […] It is believed Ilary Blasi. In fact, I wanted you to invite me every week at least I earn.

At the moment Letizia Porcu has decided to remain silent and not to respond to the words released by hair salon most talked about in Italy. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news regarding this much-talked about affair

Federico Fashion Style, controversy over the cachet of very true

As already mentioned, Federico Fashion Style often finds himself at the center of many controversy. A few days ago the hairstylist was heavily criticized regarding the cachet she allegedly paid very true for coming out.

Federico Lauri has decided to put an end to all the controversies circulating about him with these words: