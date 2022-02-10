The famous hair stylist reveals the reason why he will not marry his partner Letizia Porcu

Federico Fashion Style reveals the real reason behind his decision not to marry Letizia Porcu, mother of his wonderful Sophie Maelle. Their great love story has been going on for about ten long years and there are many fans who are wondering why the couple is not yet married.

The influencer after his participation in Dancing with the Stars has managed to win the sympathy and love of millions of viewers. It is precisely the latter who often wonder why Federico has not yet decided to marry his partner.

The Anzio hair stylist himself confesses the reason behind this decision during an interview with the weekly New Tv. Indeed, it is he who answers some important questions about his private life and relationship with Letizia Porcu.

The couple has been romantically linked for more than ten years which resulted in a beautiful baby girl named Shopie Maelle. Both over the years, they have jointly taken the decision not to marry and it is the latter who explains the motivation.

Federico Fashion Style: “That’s why I don’t marry Tiziana”

Interviewed by the magazine directed by Riccardo Signoretti, the well-known influencer revealed the reason why he does not intend to marry his partner. Ina unexpected decision that many fans could not understand until today when, Federico revealed: “Marriage is out of fashion. Today, those who marry break up after a few years. Letizia has always worked by my side, leaving me free to pursue my dreams: is the pivot of my family. I owe you so much “.

According to the words of the hair stylist, this would be the reason behind her mutually agreed decision not to get married. A decision that has left everyone very surprised and that silences the various hopes for orange blossoms in the couple.

Both do not feel the need to emphasize their love through either a religious or a civil rite. In fact, the marriage decision was put aside to think about the birth of little Sophie which took place thanks to assisted fertilization. The couple is living their great love, free and without the thought of necessarily having to marry.