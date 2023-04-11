Federico Fashion Style runs to the police to claim the right to see his daughter

Federico Fashion Style, returns to be talked about, this time however in the guise of a wounded father. In fact, on Easter afternoon, the hair stylist from Anzio had gone to the house of his ex-partner – with whom he separated last autumn – Letizia Porcu, where the daughter of the former couple, Sophie Maelle also lives. Unfortunately for him, however, there was no one waiting for him, or at least, no one answered the intercom to allow him to go up to pick up the little girl.

The VIP hairdresser took this missed appointment very badly, which testifies how there is absolutely no good blood between him and his ex-partner. So Federico Lauri went at the police station to tell the carabinieri what happened, with the hope of being recognized the right to be able to exercise his role as dad. In the posthumous outburst, entrusted to social media, the well-known hair stylist immortalized himself right in front of the barracks and said: “I’ve been there at the Epiphany, same story, now months later I’m going back for Easter. I am a father and I have the same rights. I spent Easter alone, with happiness I counted the minutes waiting for 16. Obviously I’m going to get my daughter and I can’t find anyone. I call and nobody answers. I’m sick of all this“.

After coming out about his homosexuality Indeed, relations between the most famous TV hairdresser and Letizia Porcu have worsened, despite the fact that she already has a new partner and he ensures that she has been aware of the situation for three years now. The former couple has spent 17 years togetherduring which their daughter was born thanks to artificial insemination.

Federico Fashion Style concluded his message, with a “warning” tip for theex partner Letizia Porcu: “Remember my dear, when you read, wickedness gets you nowhere“, and one for his followers: “Be careful, before making life choices. I advise you to count to a million. Trust anyone who is catching a disease.”

