The hairstylist of the moment flooded with criticism: let’s find out why

In recent days the name of Federico Fashion Style has returned to occupy the center of the main pages of the gossip column. The end of the love story with his ex-partner has placed the hairstylist at the center of a real media fuss. In these hours, however, the people of the web rose up against Federico and flooded the hairdresser with criticism. Let’s find out what happened together.

Federico Fashion Style at the center of the umpteenth storm. Last Saturday the hairstylist was interviewed by Silvia Toffanin in the living room of very true where he told of the pain he is feeling in this period due to the separation with his historical partner Letizia Porcu.

Although Federico’s words have struck the hearts of many people, some do not believe his statements and have accused the hairstylist of having already found a way to console themselves.

A few days ago the most famous hairdresser in Italy shared one on his Instagram page click in which the following words have not gone unnoticed:

Life is a game… When you are game over there is nothing left to do… So have fun!

These words sparked the wrath of the people of the web who couldn’t help but fill with criticisms the hairstylist. These are just some of the phrases addressed by users to Federico Fashion Style:

His tears seem fake for the separation from his wife in fact I was not wrong. If life is a game for you, I hope you always have fun. For us normal people, life is anything but.

Others, however, wrote:

His wife did well to leave him, before I liked him so much when he was doing the salon of wonders, the interview you could see he was acting was not at all credible, Silvia was more sorry for him.

At the moment Federico has decided to remain silent and not to comment on the criticisms that these days are flooding him.