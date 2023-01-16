After the break between Federico Fashion Style and Letizia Porcu, historic girlfriend of the hairdresser of the stars, there were many rumors and indiscretions that have combined to circulate around the couple and the digs that the man has thrown at his ex. Now that the woman has made her new relationship official, how will Lauri take it?

A few months ago, Federico Lauri and Letizia Porcu they said goodbye with a long post on social media. The story of the two seemed to have ended in a mutual way and in respect but, unfortunately, in the end things are degenerate.

Soon, in fact, social networks were filled with mutual digs and accusations, which is the situation worsened when in early January rumors began to circulate about the woman’s new relationship.

You is mask off, caught! Don’t send me screenshots anymore.

wrote the hairdresser, without directly mentioning the woman but alluding to her, complete with circus music in the background.

Given that Alessandro Rosica, an expert on gossip, had explained that it was the parallel life of the boy and his many lies, moreover, also last weekend the hair stylist had clarified his position.

parallel life? Primarily parallel life is when one is together with a person, if we hadn’t been together for three years I really don’t know what parallel life he did. Perhaps did they suit you?

the man had said, mimicking the gesture of the money.

And you were silent, but me I am no longer silent. Then you are not so holy.

were his words! How will she react now that Letizia has made her new one official relation?

Federico Fashion Style fierce

Despite her ex’s citrine and accusations, Letizia Porcu it does not seem more wanting to hide and, in fact, after the rumors about his new flame yesterday he published a selfies in the car with Vincent Arena.

In addition to the photo that portrays the two very intimate, the woman has also posted the shot of two intertwined hands with “You” written and a heart. The man who has long been talked about is a producer and music composer who, recently, also worked on I See You, the new single by Alessandro Basciano and Ginevra Lamborghini.

For now, Lauri hasn’t commented on the matter but only a short time ago he assured his fans that the truth would come out.

Guys in the future I will tell you everything soon. I will reveal everything to you, absolutely everything, because I want to be transparent. And then tell the truth I’m sure it pays off. For me this 2023 will be like a year of rebirth, for many changes, too working.

He said. When will he break the silence?